Native family pleads for answers in disappearance of elder

(NewsNation) — A Navajo elder’s disappearance sparked national outcry about the high number of missing and murdered Indigenous people and the lack of attention paid to most of their cases.

Ella Mae Begay, a 62-year-old Navajo woman known for her unique style of woven rugs, has been missing since June of 2021. Her Ford pickup truck was seen driving away from her home at 2 a.m.

“My mom is a really cautious person. She doesn’t just up and leave in the middle of the night,” said Gerald Begay, Ella Mae’s son.

In an effort to get help with search efforts, Begay’s niece, Seraphine Warren, walked all the way from Arizona to Washington, D.C.

Two years later, her family still hasn’t been able to bring Begay home, but at least they were able to address the man accused of hurting her, facing him in a federal courtroom.

“I said, you put us through pain for a year and 10 months. Just tell us where my aunt is,” Warren said.

Warren pleaded with 23-year-old Preston Tolth, charged with assault and carjacking in connection with her aunt’s disappearance, begging for answers.

For generations, the Navajo grandmother was renowned for her distinct style of Native woven rugs, which she sold on the internet.

“They call it a pictorial rug, which, a lot of it had cars, a lot of it had traditional elders wearing traditional clothing and stuff.,” Gerald Begay said.

Begay lived alone in an isolated ranch on the Navajo reservation in Arizona. On June 15, 2021, Begay’s prized Ford F-150 was seen leaving her house at 2:30 a.m.e

Warren said she’s angry because she says police didn’t immediately call it a kidnapping.

“She was 62 years old. What 62-year-old drives off at that time of night, and nobody be concerned?” Warren said.

Gerald Begay described his mother as someone who wasn’t likely to leave home in the middle of the night on a whim.

After days of searching, Navajo police announced a person of interest, Preston Tolth, had been located in New Mexico and transitioned the case to a foul play investigation.

“Despite the transition, the Navajo police department and our partners remain committed to a resolution for the family of Ella Mae Begay,” they wrote on Facebook.

But Begay’s family couldn’t help noticing the stark contrast to another case getting national attention. Hundreds of investigators were searching multiple states for Gabby Petito with the media reporting on every development.

Begay’s family was searching alone.

“We don’t have detectives, we don’t have a special task force. We don’t have the resources, we don’t have the money for it,” Gerald Begay said.

Frustrated, Warren started walking to clear her mind and raise awareness.

“When this happened, I just wanted my aunt back. When I did this walk, it was, it was to get help, resources,” she said.

On the one-year anniversary of Begay’s disappearance, Warren set out to walk all the way to Washington, D.C. Along the way, she was greeted by supporters and other families of missing or murdered loved ones. She carried a prayer staff, adding ribbon after ribbon, each with the name of a missing or murdered person.

In D.C., she was invited to meet with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American cabinet member, who has pushed to reduce violence against Native women.

But even that meeting left Warren feeling deflated. Nobody could promise her any help.

Then two months ago, federal prosecutors charged Tolth with carjacking and assault resulting in serious bodily harm, saying he admitted to taking Begay’s truck and striking her in the face multiple times.

“I thought, know what? This walk that I did, really did do something then because, or else nothing would’ve been done,” Warren said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office promised new efforts to solve cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people.

“The department, as well as other districts in Indian Country recognize this as a significant issue and are putting resources, and time and attention, to solving it,” said federal prosecutor Kiyoko Patterson.

As Begay’s family waits for the trial, they hope they will eventually get answers to bring Begay home.

Warren still feels her aunt’s presence everywhere.

“I keep seeing the same bird, the same bird, and it’s the color of her hair. It makes me feel better to know, know what she’s always flying around me,” Warren said.

Tolth has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin in July and he could face up to 35 years in prison if he is convicted.