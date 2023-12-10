Family searches for Chicago area missing teen Brissa Romero

(NewsNation) — The family of 17-year-old Brissa Romero, who was last seen on Dec. 4, is urgently seeking assistance in locating her.

From Carpentersville, Illinois, Brissa is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The family is deeply concerned about her safety and well-being and is reaching out to the public for support.

Believed to have been near Bowlero at 316 Center Drive in Vernon Hills, Illinois, attending a work party, Brissa’s whereabouts have been unknown since her last contact with family. She spent time with a cousin in Des Plaines before the event, and her family has been in the dark ever since.

She was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, black vest, black ripped jeans, and short black boots, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Brissa drives a gray 2008 Nissan Rogue with a bumper sticker of a black coyote, according to the Carpentersville Police Department.

Romero’s family is now offering a $14,000 reward for information that leads to her return, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Brissa Romero (center) was last seen on Monday, Dec. 4., in the Vernon Hills area, according to a family spokesperson.

A recent graduate of Barrington High School, Brissa is the youngest among five siblings and an outstanding student who completed high school a year ahead of schedule, her family said.

Currently pursuing her dream of becoming an ultrasound technician at Harper College in Palatine, her family is desperate for any information that could help bring her home safely.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Webb with the Carpentersville Police Department at 847-551-3481 or may contact QuadCom Dispatch at 847-4288784.