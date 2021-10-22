CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — It’s been 10 months since Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson West, 3, were reported missing after disappearing from their adoptive parents’ home in California.

The disappearance happened at about 5 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020, at a California City home. The boy’s adoptive father, Trezell West, has said they were outside that afternoon playing with a family dog named Chalk.

Since then, their biological family, and their entire community, have been searching for answers.

The boys were given the names Cinsere and Classic at birth. Their biological parents lost custody in 2018 due to a suspicious leg injury, which relatives insist was not inflicted.

“They lived with my friend — a foster mom — after they were taken from their bio,” said family friend Keisha Stevenson. “So I know the foster mom, that’s who they live with. And then they were snatched from them from her also.”

Stevenson remembers the boys as happy children.

“Beautiful kids that shouldn’t be going through this, period,” said Stevenson.

She added that she is satisfied and simultaneously dissatisfied with the state of the investigation.

“I’m satisfied to a certain point, but I will never be satisfied until they are back here with us,” said Stevenson.

Police have admitted to withholding more than 90% of the evidence in this case to protect their investigation. And while the Wests aren’t speaking with the media, police say they remain in contact with both of them.

There is a secret witness telephone line just for this case: 661-322-4040.

The family and Bakersfield police implore anyone with information from before or after the boys were last seen to call.

