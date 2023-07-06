Family of US woman taken in Mexico to hold prayer vigil

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly five months since Maria del Carmen Lopez was abducted from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Mexico. Her family will hold a prayer vigil for her in Norwalk, California Thursday at 7 p.m.

“My mom’s a strong believer — prayer, hope and all that good energy all at once, we believe this is going to reach her,” said Zonia, Maria’s daughter. “We need it as a family also, we’ve endured tremendous pain.”

The 63-year-old U.S.-Mexico dual citizen was abducted on Feb. 9. Lopez relocated to Mexico around ten years ago, but frequently returned to Southern California for medical appointments and to visit her family.

Zonia Lopez told NewsNation she believes it was a targeted attack.

“She’s a US citizen. Everyone in the town is born there — raised,” Zonia Lopez said. “I think this was a targeted attack with the thinking or the knowledge that she has her family here in the United States and that we might have money.”

Despite the kidnappers’ random demand, her family is unable to fulfill, they continue to hold onto hope as the passing weeks have turned into months, but their faith keeps them strong.

In an emotional appeal to her mother’s captors, Zonia Lopez urged them to return her: “Please give her back, it’s been close to five months and we clearly don’t have the money you’re asking for. She needs to come home. We miss her and we need her here.”

The family is also seeking help from President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“We’ve reached out and we were pleading to the president to please deploy our resources. Although the FBI is on the case, we still need answers and we don’t have our mother,” Zonia Lopez said.

Zonia Lopez said she last spoke to her mother about ten weeks ago and “she’s pleading for her life,” and has asked her children to comply with the captors’ instructions.

Zonia Lopez said she believes the FBI and Mexican authorities were able to trace the location of the phone calls; however, they’ve received limited updates on the investigation.

“It’s very difficult to get anything concrete. We have received some leads, but they don’t lead us to her,” Zonia Lopez said. “I think that still, the people in Mexico and here are maybe not here so much, but they’re scared to come forward. We want to still highlight that they can come forward; it’s anonymous.”

A $25,000 reward is being offered for Maria del Carmen Lopez’s safe return.

“The emotions daily from anger, sadness, and just often hopelessness we need to come together and unite and elevate the story, make sure that we continue to spread her name to bring her back home safe,” Zonia Lopez said.