NewsNation) — Jannette Jackson is trying to stay optimistic and spread the word about her daughter. Allahnia Lenoir, 24, has been missing since July 30.

Allahnia was last seen on surveillance footage entering an Atlanta apartment building with a friend at around 8 p.m.

The friend told police they were going there to “chill.” Authorities say they ended up meeting two men inside an apartment and were reportedly all drinking.

Allahnia’s father says surveillance shows the friend leaving at around midnight, but there’s no sign of Allahnia.

The friend “said, ‘Yeah, we were fine. Everything was OK,'” said Abraham Lenior, Allahnia’s father. “I mean, ‘I left and Allahnia was fine.'”

Allahnia’s mother has taken to TikTok in the search for her daughter.

“They keep saying she’s missing. She’s been taken. Those are facts. Somebody knows where she is,” Jackson said.

Flyers have been posted around the neighborhood, pleas sent out on social media and vigils held in the park.

“We won’t stop saying your name. Allahnia Lenoir. We won’t stop looking for you and fighting for you,” Jackson said.

But more than three weeks later, there are still no clues.

The family hired well-known private investigator TJ Ward, who worked on the Natalee Holloway disappearance in Aruba in 2005.

“We need to work from that apartment complex, work our way out to see if there’s any evidence,” Ward said. “I have cadaver dogs. I have drones. I have resources to assist me in trying to locate her.”

Ward says at least one of the men from the apartment has a criminal record.

“We are looking into those two individuals along with law enforcement and trying to find what may have transpired,” Ward said.

Allahnia’s father added: “The least of the evil is that she was trafficked and somebody took her because then that gives us the opportunity to try and find her.”

Until the family knows for sure, they are sending love and hope to their daughter.

“Know that your mother and I are going to continue to look for you until we find you, so just hang on, continue to hang on,” Abraham Lenoir said.

NewsNation reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for an interview and has not heard back.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the services of the private investigator. He says he hopes to meet with police later this week and work closely with their detectives to help this family get answers about what happened to Allahnia.

Anyone with information on Allahnia’s whereabouts is urged to call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.