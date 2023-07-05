FBI offers $25K reward for tips on missing Michigan toddler

Authorities are searching for Wynter Cole-Smith, 2, who was taken from her Lansing, Michigan home Sunday. Photo: FBI

(NewsNation) — The FBI announced on Tuesday a $25,000 reward for the discovery of a Lansing, Michigan toddler who was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday.

Wynter Cole-Smith, a 2-year-old Black child with shoulder-length braided hair, was last seen wearing a white shirt with rainbows. She was taken Sunday by her mother’s ex-boyfriend after he stabbed her mother and fled to Southeast Michigan.

The 26-year-old man was later arrested in St. Clair Shores after a chase and crash, but the toddler was not with him, police said.

Wynter Cole-Smith | Photo: FBI

Wynter’s mother was treated at a hospital for stab wounds.

“This is a very urgent situation,” Lansing police said on Twitter early Monday.

Authorities also urge anyone with information about Wynter Cole-Smith’s whereabouts to call the FBI tip line at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

An Amber Alert was sent about 2 a.m. The FBI has joined the search for Wynter.

“The FBI is committed to assisting in missing person cases like these, especially when requested by law enforcement partners,” the agency said.