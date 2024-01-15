Georgia girl, 16, missing after leaving home in pajamas, barefoot

Fayetteville Police said Hydi Cain vanished on the morning of Jan. 7 from her Georgia home wearing nothing but her pajamas and a sweatshirt.

(NewsNation) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving her home wearing nothing but her pajamas and a sweatshirt.

Fayetteville Police said Hydi Cain vanished on the morning of Jan. 7.

The Missing Person Cases Network reports Cain suffered “some type of mental health episode” before she disappeared and called her situation “dire.”

Police have launched a search for Cain, who is described as 5-foot-1, 130 pounds. Police first reported her hair was blonde but now have received new details that suggest it may have been dyed black since she went missing.

“Any information on the whereabouts of Hydi, please contact Detective Lindsey Fogler or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta,” police wrote in a Facebook post.