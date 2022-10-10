SAVANNAH, Ga. (NewsNation) — Authorities are continuing to search for a missing Georgia toddler after he disappeared last week.

20-month-old Quinton Smith was allegedly last seen at home Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., according to his mother Lelani Simon.

A babysitter of Quinton’s, Diana McCarta, told NewsNation she received a text from Simon at 5:30 a.m. the day Quinton disappeared that said she did not have to watch him. Later that morning, McCarta said she got a text from Quinton’s grandmother asking if she had seen Quinton.

“I got a text at 9 o’clock, saying ‘have you seen Quinton?'” said McCarta. “I immediately go to their house and try to help them look, but they didn’t want that. So I have just been waiting around like everyone else.”

Simon called 911 shortly after and was reported missing around 9 a.m.

According to court documents obtained by a local TV news station, Simon’s mother, Billie Jo Howell, and her husband have custody of Quinton and his three-year-old brother.

Missing toddler Quinton Smith. Credit: Chatham County Police

Simon, Simon’s boyfriend and Howell all live in the same home together, along with Quinton and two other children. Howell filed to have Simon and her boyfriend evicted in early September, according to NewsNation affiliate WSAV.

A day before the eviction was filed, an incident report says Simon and Howell got into a fight. It is unknown what the fight was about, but Simon told officers she was on probation and didn’t want trouble. WSAV doesn’t know what that probation is for.

A report obtained by WSAV said when police officers talked with Simon’s brother, he told them that Simon had a history of stealing and using money to buy drugs.

Police said they are working 20-hour days to search for Quinton.

Local authorities and the FBI are searching dumpsters, drain pipes and ponds in the nearby area. Police have already searched the house.

“Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance,” police said over the weekend in a Facebook post.

NewsNation affiliate WSAV contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.