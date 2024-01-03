Girl, 13, located after vanishing on vacation with family in LA

Valentina Morales Magana is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

A 13-year-old girl who vanished in Los Angeles while on vacation with her family has been found safe, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Valentina Morales Magana was located and was being reunited with her family just before 3:15 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.

Valentina had disappeared around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West 98th Street and Airport Boulevard in the Westchester neighborhood, police said.

She was involved in an argument with her mother over makeup and left the area, police said.

No information on where she was found was immediately released.