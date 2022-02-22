Girl, 2, missing since mother’s body found in shallow grave

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — Arianna Fitts was just 2 years old when she and her mother, Nicole, were reported missing April 5, 2016.

Three days later, Nicole’s body was found in a shallow, plywood-covered grave in a San Francisco park.

But there was no sign of Arianna.

Police have offered a $100,000 reward for any information about Nicole’s murder and Arianna’s disappearance.

Nicole’s sister, Contessa, believes someone has to know something.

“Nicole would want nothing more than to know that Arianna is home with family,” Contessa said. “And for Nicole, for Arianna, we can never give up until we find Arianna.”

