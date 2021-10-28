YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Human remains found in California’s Yucca Valley earlier this month have been identified as Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman whose disappearance in the summer prompted a widespread search, authorities confirmed Thursday.

“The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results,” the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division said in a statement.

No further information will be released Thursday, the division said.

Lauren “El” Cho‘s ex-boyfriend reported her missing on June 28 at around 5 p.m., telling authorities they had an argument three hours earlier and then she left the Airbnb where they were staying.

Extensive searches by air and ground were conducted, and missing-person flyers with her description and photos were posted throughout the area.

On Oct. 10, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department crews found human remains in an area described as “rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s dispatch center at (760) 956-5001 or Detective Ables at (760) 366-4175.