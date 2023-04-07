Investigators search Massachusetts wetlands for missing Harmony Montgomery

REVERE, Mass. (NewsNation) — Investigators said Friday they are searching the wetlands in Revere for a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire girl not seen since 2019.

Harmony Montgomery’s father, Adam, was arrested in October in connection with her disappearance. She has since been presumed dead.

Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, said she suspected Adam and his current wife were involved in Harmony’s disappearance.

Harmony lived with her father and stepmother before her death. Her father had been jailed over child abuse charges and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, had been accused of lying to a grand jury and illegally collecting food stamps in Harmony’s name.

Harmony had been surrendered to the child welfare system in Massachusetts by her biological mother and step-mother while her father was previously in prison. After jumping from foster home to foster home, Harmony was again placed in her father’s care.

The girl’s disappearance sparked a state investigation into why her father was awarded custody despite his violent history.

Eighteen troopers were searching in the wetlands along Route 107. CBS Boston reported the search was prompted by information developed by investigators.

An independent state watchdog in Massachusetts concluded the child welfare system failed Harmony after being put in the custody of her allegedly abusive father.

“Our essential and most important finding in this investigation is that unfortunately, and with serious consequences, Harmony Montgomery’s individual well-being and safety were not prioritized or considered on equal footing with her parents’ right to care for her in any aspect of the decision made by any state entity,” said Maria Mossaides, director of the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate.