Jared Shadeed: Immigration attorney vanishes on road trip

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — An immigration attorney from the East Coast took a road trip to the West Coast, checked himself into a short-term Seattle Airbnb and never returned.

Surveillance video from July 30 captured 27-year-old Jared Shadeed bringing his luggage, computer and phone into the Airbnb before leaving moments later. Police said he left all his belongings behind.

Shadeed’s family and friends said the Baltimore, Maryland, resident was living his dream of working in Washington, D.C. before he quit his job and set off to travel along the West Coast this summer.

Now, they are retracing his steps, desperate to figure out what happened to him and willing to do whatever it takes to bring him home safely.

The 27-year-old was reported missing after he failed to check out of the Seattle Airbnb, the Black and Missing Foundation reported.

A missing persons report was filed for Shadeed, the Seattle Police Department confirmed.

In August, his SUV — a white 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan with DC plates — was found in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department posted on X. Shadeed’s car had a parking ticket that indicated it may have been sitting at the discovery point since Aug. 4, Fox13 reported.

However, there has been no sign of him in either city.

“For him to go off the grid like this is very much unlike him and makes no sense,” Shadeed’s cousin Patrice Morgan said.

Morgan described Shadeed as an explorer, saying he has a love for travel. His other friends supported this statement, and childhood friend Ciara Dalton said she wasn’t surprised he traveled to the Pacific Northwest, Fox13 reported.

But what was alarming: Shadeed left his belongings behind, including his phone.

“[Leaving] the phone? Definitely not,” Dalton said. “But the laptop, too, because he’s into his writing and he’s working on a book.”

Dalton posted in a social media group for missing people, saying Shadeed’s apartment complex in Baltimore confirmed he has not made a payment since July 3, meaning he did not pay his August rent.

Shadeed’s family told Fox13 that they have been trying to gather a community together in Seattle to help them find the 27-year-old. They have contacted local hospitals and mental health institutions as well to check for possible whereabouts, the report said.

The attorney’s Airbnb history revealed Shadeed has traveled to Forks, Washington, and Los Angeles before leaving his belongs behind in Seattle.

The Black and Missing Foundation is also trying to spread the word about Shadeed’s disappearance.

Shadeed has a dragon tattoo on his right calf, a Roman column on the inside of his arm and a portrait of his mother on his shoulder, the foundation said. He is African American and Lebanese, has brown eyes and short black hair. He’s about 5’7” and weighs an estimated 150lbs.

In the Airbnb ring video, Shadeed was wearing a light blue T-shirt, black shorts, glasses and carrying a black tote bag. Dalton also noted he has both his ears pierced.

Anyone with information about Shadeed’s whereabouts should call the Seattle Police Department at (206) 625-5011.