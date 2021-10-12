CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation on Wednesday evening will highlight the search for a Chicago woman who disappeared while pregnant three years ago. The story is part of a new weekly series called “Missing in America”

Kierra Coles was around three months pregnant when she was last seen dressed for work as a letter carrier on Oct. 2, 2018. The postal worker was 26 year old when she vanished.

Her car was found with her cellphone and packed lunch inside.

“Everyone wouldn’t understand, unless you are walking in these shoes,” Kierra’s father, Joseph Coles, said.

On Wednesday, NewsNation will also highlight an organization dedicated to supporting families of those who are missing. Derrica Wilson, cofounder and CEO of the Black and Missing Foundation, will talk about not only Kierra’s case, but so many others that need to be shared.

NewsNation asked viewers to send us cases we should be featuring on “Missing in America,” and our team is already sifting through the hundreds of tips we have received.