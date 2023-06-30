L.A. County teen girl missing for weeks as search continues

Maria Fernanda Deniz, 17, in an undated photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are continuing to search for a teenager who disappeared in Lynwood in early June.

The missing girl, Maria Fernanda Deniz, 17, was last seen on June 8 on the 12200 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deniz is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes, long black hair, and a pierced nose.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black and red Nike shoes.

Authorities believe she may be headed to the Cypress Park area of Northeast L.A.

The girl’s family has not heard from her since and is concerned for her well-being. They’re hoping the public may have information that could lead to her discovery.

No further details were released surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone who may have seen Deniz or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Century Station at 323-568-4918.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.