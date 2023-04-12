Father of missing Minnesota woman’s kids denies involvement

The Winona Police Department is seeking any assistance in locating Madeline Jane Kingsbury. Madeline has not been seen since the early morning of March 31st. (Credit: Winona Police Department)

(NewsNation) — The father of a missing Minnesota woman‘s kids is speaking out the first time publicly, rejecting any notion that he was involved in her disappearance.

Adam Fravel said in a statement Wednesday he was advised by police not to attend news conferences or aid in search efforts after Madeline Kingsbury went missing March 31, KAAL-TV reported.

The statement reads, in full:

Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely.

Kingsbury was last seen dropping off her children at day care on the morning of March 31. Her family became concerned when she didn’t pick them up later that day.

The Winona Police Department announced the end of a large, organized search for Kingsbury on Saturday after more than 2,600 people spent the weekend canvassing surrounding counties.

Nothing was discovered or found during the organized search for Kingsbury, but law enforcement said it would continue to have agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on the ground in Winona as an investigation into her disappearance continues.

Investigators previously said Fravel claimed he used Kingsbury’s van and last saw her around 10 a.m. at her home. He said once he returned, she was gone.

In an interview with NewsNation, Kingsbury’s mother described her as a hard-working mom.

“She took care of her two babies. She had started graduate school in January, things were really finally looking up for her,” Krista Naber said.

Kingsbury drove a dark blue minivan, which was last seen being driven down a county road. Naber couldn’t say if police knew who was driving the vehicle at the time.

“We just remain very hopeful each day that we get closer to finding the missing answers and to bring our daughter home,” Naber said.

Winona police said Wednesday that evidence suggests Kingsbury’s disappearance was “involuntary and suspicious.” Numerous search warrants have been served, and police have processed the van to collect forensic evidence.

“We understand just how much the community wants answers and we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigative process unfolds,” the police department said in a statement.

Kingsbury’s family said in a statement Wednesday they remain committed to finding her.

“We will continue to search for Madeline,” the family said. “We will not give up and our family will come out the other side of this forever changed but forever grateful for the tireless dedication of so many helpers.”

NewsNation reporters Devan Markham, Stephanie Whiteside and Kelsey Kernstine contributed to this report.