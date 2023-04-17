Sister: Madeline Kingsbury’s family ‘trying to stay strong’

(NewsNation) — The sister of a missing Minnesota woman says the family is remaining hopeful that search efforts will yield positive results, and that the 26-year-old mother would have never walked out on her children.

Madeline Kingsbury was last seen March 31 when she dropped her children off at day care. She didn’t show up for work, and she didn’t return at the end of the day to pick up her children.

Kingsbury’s sister, Megan, said Monday on NewsNation’s “CUOMO” that “never in a million years” would Madeline have abandoned her kids.

“Negative chance,” Megan Kingsbury said. “She wasn’t ever one to just walk off and disappear for anything.”

The father of Kingsbury’s children, Adam Fravel, issued his first public statement last week, denying allegations and rumors that he was involved in her disappearance.

Investigators previously said Fravel claimed he used Kingsbury’s van and last saw her around 10 a.m. at her home. He said once he returned, she was gone.

In his statement, Fravel claimed police are the ones who told him not to be involved in the search parties or news conferences about Kingsbury’s disappearance.

But his absence “speaks volumes,” Megan Kingsbury said.

Madeline Kingsbury’s mother in a previous interview with NewsNation described her daughter as a hard-working mom.

“She took care of her two babies. She had started graduate school in January, things were really finally looking up for her,” Naber said.

Police said Monday they continue to conduct targeted searches based on information received throughout the investigation, KTTC-TV reported.

Megan Kingsbury told local media KARE-TV that her sister was trying to move out of the home she shared with Fravel.

The family is trying to remain optimistic as search efforts continue.

“We’re trying to stay strong for Maddi, and we hope to have some good news that we have found her really soon,” Megan Kingsbury said.