Man charged with murder in Naomi Irion disappearance

FERNLEY, Nev. (NewsNation) — Authorities have charged a 41-year-old Nevada man with murder in connection with the disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, whose remains police discovered Tuesday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Troy Driver, who had previously been charged with kidnapping, has now been charged with her death along with robbery, burglary, and destruction of evidence.

Nevada police announced Wednesday that they found remains belonging to Irion in a rural area about 30 miles from the Walmart parking lot where she disappeared March 12.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Irion’s mother Diana Irion said Thursday. “Today is the second-worst day of my life. It’s so raw.”

Naomi Irion, 18, of Fernley, Nevada.

Irion was last seen as she waited in her car for a shuttle to take her to work in Fernley, Nevada. Her family told NewsNation surveillance video shows a man walk up to the driver’s side window and get in without a struggle.

Her car was found three days later at a nearby paint manufacturing plant.

Police haven’t said publicly what information led them to the woman’s location.

“I started grilling the detective,” Irion’s sister, Tamara Cartwright, said Thursday. “I asked him, ‘When did it happen? Where did it happen? How did it happen? I need you to tell me everything.’”