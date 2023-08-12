Maryland police investigate missing cases of teacher, teen

(NewsNation) — Maryland police are investigating the disappearance of Mariame Sylla after she was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Sylla’s case is one of multiple missing persons cases NewsNation is following.

Authorities say they feel “confident” somebody knows where Sylla is after a thorough search of the park she is believed to have gone missing from led to no clues about her disappearance.

“I believe that somewhere out there somebody who has seen her and knows where she is and can provide important information as to her whereabouts,” Greenbelt, Maryland, Police Chief Richard Bowers said at a press conference this week.

Police say they have investigated the second-grade teacher’s phone records, social media accounts and financial transactions, but haven’t been able to locate her.

NewsNation is also tracking the case of Sophia Roach, a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for four weeks. Her parents say they believe she was lured by someone online.

On the night Roach disappeared, she reportedly kissed her mom good night before going to her bedroom. When her mom went to check on her later in the night, she was gone, leaving her phone, money and makeup bag at home. Her parents say this was unusual behavior for their daughter.

Roach was last seen at a Whole Foods store near her home the night she went missing. The FBI is now assisting in the search to find her.

On the West Coast, new details are being uncovered about a missing 6-year-old girl in Washington who was reported missing two years ago.

Police are still investigating the disappearance of Oakley Carlson. One of her siblings told police their parents locked the child in a cell under the stairs, leaving her to starve.

Another one of her siblings claims her mother told her Oakley was “eaten by wolves,” and told her not to talk about her sister anymore.

In a third conflicting story, a different sibling told investigators Oakley was the only one in the family that didn’t survive a house fire.

Police say the children were physically abused and that their parents are drug abusers who have been uncooperative with the investigation.

The local community raised an $85,000 reward for anyone with information that could help investigators figure out what happened to Oakley.