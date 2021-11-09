YAKIMA, Wash. (NewsNation Now) — A 24-year-old Washington woman vanished the same day investigators said her boyfriend went on a crime spree across multiple states.

Jennifer Caridad’s family members say they are feeling hopeless and desperate for any clue or attention regarding her disappearance.

In early August, Berglund Lake, a popular fishing spot, became a significant crime scene following an armed carjacking. Caridad had been dating 26-year-old Aurelio Escobar, the man suspected of the crime.

At the lake, police found Caridad’s SUV with bloodstains on the back seat. Nearby, police found a tarp and some of Caridad’s clothing, but no sign of the woman.

Repeated searches of the lake have not yielded any clues. Caridad’s family wants answers from police, the boyfriend or anyone.

Jennifer’s father Enrique said he can’t go anywhere without thinking about his daughter and where she may be.

Caridad’s boyfriend Aurelio is a known gang member who is currently behind bars in southern Oregon for a string of alleged violent carjackings that began at Lake Berglund.

