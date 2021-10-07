Missing 24-year-old was rebuffed by woman shortly before his disappearance

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — A 24-year-old geologist in Arizona who has been missing since June 23 was rebuffed by a young woman in the week leading up to his disappearance, according to police records.

Police reports obtained by NewsNation show Daniel Robinson had been texting with a woman named Katelyn. On June 22, the day before he was last seen, Robinson wrote his final message to her: “The world can get better, but I’ll have to take all the time I can or we can, whatever to name it. I’ll either see you again or never see you again.”

On June 20, he told the woman he loved her, but she did not respond to the message directly.

Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving his jobsite in Buckeye, Arizona. His blue Jeep turned up a month later flipped on its side with his wallet and phone inside, but there was no sign of him.

Daniel Robinson met Katelyn while delivering for Instacart. He delivered liquor to Katelyn’s home; she and her friend reportedly invited him in and they exchanged phone numbers.

However, Katelyn said in the texts that he showed up to her house uninvited multiple times after that.

“Honestly you showing up at my house unannounced made me extremely uncomfortable,” Katelyn wrote in a text to Daniel Robinson on June 20. “I will not be home today but I don’t see us hanging out any time soon.”

A day after that, Daniel Robinson wrote, “I’m outside of your place.”

“?????? Please stop doing that. I’m not even home. This is not okay,” Katelyn responded.

Robinson asked her if she “hated” him. Her final message to Daniel Robinson, on June 21, was “I don’t hate you but please leave me alone.”

All of the messages were turned in to police and were part of their initial report.

David Robinson, Daniel Robinson’s father, told police his son had mentioned being in love with a woman he “didn’t know anything about,” according to a police report.

The friends, family and co-workers listed in the police report told investigators Daniel Robinson was not suicidal, and his father is still convinced he’s out there.

“I have faith and I really believe I’ll have my son back alive,” David Robinson told NewsNation.

Some who have examined the case, including the family’s private investigator, Jeff McGrath, don’t believe Daniel Robinson was in his car when it flipped over.

McGrath pointed out that “the vehicle had 11 additional miles on it from when the airbags deployed. It had 46 additional ignition cycles on it after the airbags deployed.” He also said there was paint on the vehicle that couldn’t be attributed to the place it was found.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to click on pleasehelpfinddaniel.com or call (803) 200-7994.

