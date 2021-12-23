Missing: 3-year-old seemingly disappears from TX playground

SAN ANTONIO (NewsNation Now) — Several law enforcement agencies are diligently searching for a little girl who seemingly disappeared from a Texas playground a few days ago.

An Amber Alert went out Monday night after 3-year-old Lina Khil vanished from the playground at an apartment complex in San Antonio. Investigators say she was there with her mother, who reportedly walked away briefly. When she returned, the preschooler was gone.

“We are not treating it as an abduction right now, “ San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. “We are treating it as a missing person.”

San Antonio police and the FBI are now entering their fourth night of searching. So far, there is no evidence of abduction.

“We will continue making as much contact with the community as we can, trying to find someone who knows anything about Lina,” McManus said.

McManus said authorities are in the process of combing through dozens of videos, including footage collected from cellphones, doorbell cameras and surveillance to try to piece together what happened. So far, nothing has turned up.

“We would put that out immediately if we did” find additional evidence, McManus said.

Lina’s father told a San Antonio television station that his family moved to the United States from Afghanistan in 2019 after fleeing from threats. The parents initially believed their daughter may have left the playground with another Afghan family but now think she was abducted.

“I’ll tell you upfront that we have not had much success … trying to determine where Lina is right now,” McManus said.

Lina has shoulder length brunette hair and was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio upped their reward to $75,000 for anybody who comes forward with information leading to Lina.