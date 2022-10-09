Search for missing Georgia 20-month-old continues

(NewsNation) — Investigators in Georgia are trying to find a missing toddler.

At 9:42 Wednesday morning, 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s mom told 911 that her little boy was gone.

Since that 911 call, the search for Quinton has been expansive with two helicopters, a drone, police on horses and tracking dogs.

Quinton hasn’t been seen in four days.

Clinton’s grandmother told NewsNation affiliate WSAV that what her daughter, Quinton Simon’s mom Leilani Simon, told the police doesn’t make sense. Quentin’s grandfather said the child’s mother has lied to the family before.

“I don’t know. That’s just bad to say, but she just likes to lie,” he said.

Since Quinton disappeared, WSAV learned that his mom and her boyfriend were being evicted from the home with a little boy who was last seen.

A day before this eviction was filed, an incident report says Quentin’s mom and her mother, Billy Joe Howell, got into a fight.

The report says Clinton’s uncle told the police Leilani Simon had a history of stealing from the family and was using the money to buy drugs.

Federal agents are helping with the search. On Thursday the FBI searched dumpsters, drain pipes, ditches and the woods. The family is holding on to hope that Quinton will be found alive.

So far there has been nothing investigators have found to lead them any closer to answering, “Where is Quinton?”

‘NewsNation affiliate WSAV contributed to this report.