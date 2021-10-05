‘Missing in America’: NewsNation’s new series to highlight search for Lauren Cho

(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation will highlight the search for a missing New Jersey woman Wednesday evening, as part of a new weekly series called “Missing in America”

Lauren Cho, 30, reportedly walked away from her California Airbnb on June 28 and has not been seen since.

Her ex-boyfriend claims she just walked away after they had an argument in Yucca Valley. He told the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department that she left her cellphone, wallet and purse behind and had only the clothes on her back. The couple had traveled there together from New Jersey to start a new chapter.

Friends and family are completely baffled by her disappearance and they want answers

“She wouldn’t have just walked away from her life,” said Len Gherardi, Cho’s friend. “She wouldn’t have just evaporated and tried to leave without saying goodbye or leaving without talking to her niece first or her sister or any of her close friends. She wouldn’t have just disappeared like this.”

Wednesday, NewsNation’s Nancy Loo is in Yucca Valley to take a deeper look into the case.

Callahan Walsh, co-host of “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” will also be joining NewsNation Prime live to help shed light on the case.

NewsNation asked viewers to send us cases that we should be featuring on Missing in America. Our team is already sifting through hundreds of tips we have received.