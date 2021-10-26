‘Missing in America’: Texas State student Jason Landry

(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation will highlight the search for a missing Texas State University student Wednesday evening as part of a weekly series called “Missing in America.”

Jason Landry disappeared 10 months ago. Police say the 21-year-old went missing in December after crashing his car on his way home to Missouri City, Texas for the holidays. The car was found abandoned with his keys still in the ignition.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin recently went out with a search party that included drones, horses and K-9 units. She says the area where Landry’s car was found is “in the middle of nowhere,” far off the main highway.

“The thing is, as a parent, you visualize your child walking down a dirt road in the middle of nowhere not knowing anyone, looking for help,” Kent Landry, Jason’s father, told Martin. “And that’s the part that hurts. Yeah. So that … that stays with you.”

Wednesday evening’s segment will feature a one-on-one with the lead detective about what his main theories are. We will also hear form both of Jason’s parents.

NewsNation asked viewers to send us cases we should be featuring on “Missing in America.” Our team is sifting through hundreds of tips we have received.