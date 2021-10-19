Missing in America: The case of Orrin and Orson West

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation continues our “Missing in America” series Wednesday night with the heartbreaking story of Orson and Orrin West. The two brothers, then just 3 and 4 years old, went missing days before Christmas last year.

The boys’ adoptive parents say they were last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 21 in the yard of their home in California City. They say the brothers were gone when they went out to check on them later.

The adoptive parents have since moved and are no longer talking, but others linked to the case have plenty to say.

“They may not remember me but I remember them,” said Charles Pettus, the boys’ biological father. “I’ll show them. I don’t how long it takes, how hard it gets. I will never give up.”

Bakersfield police have taken over the investigation and admit they are keeping the majority of their evidence under wraps.

“We have repeatedly investigated all plausible events that occurred and the investigation is not done,” said Bakersfield Police Sgt. Robert Pair. “We have not recovered the boys.”

Marni Hughes, Nancy Loo and “In Pursuit” co-host Callahan Walsh dive into the case Wednesday night.

NewsNation asked viewers to send us cases that we should be featuring on “Missing in America.” Our team is sifting through hundreds of tips we have received.