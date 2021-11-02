TONKAWA, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — On Wednesday, as part of our weekly “Missing in America” series, NewsNation will highlight the search for a woman who disappeared shortly after speaking with police.

Cathy James, 60, was last seen in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, about an hour and a half north of Oklahoma City, at the beginning of September.

Police say they responded to a call involving James after she repeatedly walked into the wrong house, confused about where she was. Her family says she has schizophrenia and was likely having a mental health episode.

Body camera footage captured the encounter.

“She knew her name. She could produce credentials saying who she is. She had an itinerary for where she’s going: ‘I’m going to my friend’s house in Muskogee,’ (and) she thought she was here,” said Chief Nicholas Payne with the Tonkawa Police Department.

The mental health agency on-call deemed her well enough to keep driving.

“You can’t take away someone’s freedom because they got lost,” Payne said.

A couple days later, her car was found abandoned on the side of the highway with her phone, wallet, cash and ID still inside.

“It’s getting cold, like … what if she is lost? What if she is cold? All I can do is wonder so I gotta just keep asking questions,” said Britany Beal, James’ niece.

James’ family is wondering how she was allowed to keep driving. Hear more from them and see the surveillance footage of the last time she was seen on NewsNation Prime on Wednesday.

NewsNation asked viewers to send us cases that we should be featuring on “Missing in America.” Our team is sifting through hundreds of tips we have received.