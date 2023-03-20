Missing Indiana boy in ‘extreme danger’

(NewsNation) — Police in Indiana are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who is considered to be in “extreme danger.”

Scottie Dean Morris was last seen Thursday evening in Eaton, Indiana. Volunteers gathered over the weekend to search for Morris, looking in attics, sheds and abandoned buildings while police searched fields and rivers.

Authorities have not disclosed Morris’ medical information, but in a statewide Silver Alert, described him as being in “extreme danger” and possibly in need of medical attention. The four-person Eaton police department is working with other agencies in a search effort that has included infrared drones, helicopters and search dogs.

Morris is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on it. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Eaton police at (765) 396-3297.