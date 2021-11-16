Missing Indigenous transgender woman last seen in 2019

GROVE, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — The family of a missing Indigenous transgender woman believes her disappearance is the result of a hate crime.

Aubrey Dameron, 25, was last seen in March of 2019. She left her family’s home in the small town of Grove, Oklahoma, at 3:30 a.m. to meet someone, according to her mother.

Nearly three years later, there are no substantial clues, evidence or leads fueling the search for her.

Her family, part of the Cherokee Nation, said her decision to transition genders was not received kindly in small-town Oklahoma.

Grove’s population is approximately 7,000 and is located about 90 miles outside of Tulsa. Dameron’s family said the search has been a grassroots effort and they haven’t received much help from law enforcement.

“I believe that we will eventually get the answers that we deserve,” said her uncle, Christian Fencer. “I believe that someone’s going to come forward, and the entire thing’s just going to blow open.”

