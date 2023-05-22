Missing man’s remains found in California but questions remain

(NewsNation) — After a missing man’s remains were discovered in California, family members are still facing the mystery of what happened to Beau Mann.

A volunteer cleaning up an abandoned property last month found the remains of Beau Mann inside. Mann had been missing for about a year and a half.

But how he wound up dead in Santa Monica, California remains a mystery and an open investigation.

The search for Mann came to an end in the courtyard of an abandoned Santa Monica home, 17 months after he was last seen 17 miles away, leaving a 7-11 in Studio City, California.

For Mann’s fiancé, Jason Abate, there is finally a sense of closure.

“I’m mourning the fact that he’s now gone. I’m mourning the fact that we’re not getting married. I’m mourning the fact that we had just talked about having children very seriously,” Abate said.

After missing their planned wedding in June, Abate led a vigil over the weekend, walking with a group of friends along the path Mann may have taken in his final hours.

His body was found about a mile away from where he was dropped off by an Uber.

Mann was the CEO of Sober Grid, an app that provides a support network for recovering addicts. In recovery himself, whether Mann relapsed is still unknown.

But a private investigator hired by the Mann family suspects foul play.

“He was found in the middle of Santa Monica. A dead body at 200 pounds would smell, somebody would’ve seen it. But the most tell-tale sign is the backpack. There’s no backpack,” said private investigator Jim Terry.

According to Terry, Mann’s backpack, wallet and computer are still missing.

“I think the backpack would, and the computer that was in there, and I believe that whoever he was with in that area might have pawned it, sold it, or given it away and it’s very possible that someone in the Santa Monica area could have Beau Mann’s computer right now and not even realize it,” Terry said.

Also unexplained are the 911 calls Mann placed on the day he went missing. It’s also unclear who Mann might have been with that day.

“It’s another reason I knew something was terribly wrong because somebody wouldn’t just voluntarily disappear if they were talking about having a family,” Abate said.

Mann’s relatives are also eager for explanations.

“The family, although it’s not the ending that they got, at least now knows,” Terry said.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office told NewsNation a determination of how Mann died has been deferred pending further investigation and studies.