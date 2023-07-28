Missing NC woman Allisha Watts’ car found, search continues

(NewsNation) — Police are searching for a North Carolina woman who was last seen on July 16, while her family expresses frustration over the response.

Family members say 39-year-old Allisha Dene Watts was last seen leaving for Charlotte, North Carolina, to visit her boyfriend, James Dunmore. Watts lives in Moore County, roughly two hours away.

On July 18, authorities found Watts’ SUV with Dunmore unresponsive inside. However, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department didn’t file a missing persons report for Watts until one day later, on July 19. On July 20, the Anson County Sheriff’s Department linked the SUV to the missing person’s report and on July 24, authorities announced they had found Watts’ car.

Police did not reveal Dunmore had been found inside the vehicle until July 25. According to the reports, authorities initially believed Dunmore was taking a nap in the SUV, which was in the parking lot of the Anson County Department of Motor Vehicles office. Three hours after they initially located the car, they returned and found him unresponsive.

Watts’ friends and family have pleaded with police for more information, saying it isn’t like her to go missing. They have also demanded more information on Dunmore, whose condition is not currently known.

The family has referenced Watts as one of many missing Black women whose cases often receive less attention than those of white victims. The Black and Missing Foundation currently lists nearly 6,000 cases of missing Black people in the U.S., many of them unsolved.

Authorities in Anson, Moore and Mecklenburg Counties are asking anyone who has information on Watts to come forward.