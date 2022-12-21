COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — New photos of Nalah Jackson and the 2010, four-door, black Honda Accord she allegedly stole were posted by the Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday.

According to the Amber Alert update, Jackson was captured on surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money while driving the stolen 2010 Honda Accord.

Jackson is accused of abducting five-month-old twins, Kason and Kyair Thomass, who were in the back of the vehicle after their mother left them in the running car while stopping in at a pizza shop on Monday, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office reported.

Kyair was found at the Dayton International Airport Tuesday, according to NewsNation affiliate WJW. The twin, however, is still missing at large and during a Tuesday news conference, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant pleaded that Jackson to leave Kason in a public place and notify authorities.

The Amber Alert update reads in part:

BOLO alerts have been issued to the five adjoining states with Ohio for 24-year-old Jackson, who is listed at 5’7″ and 130 lbs.

The Columbus Division of Police are asking the public to immediately call 911 or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4266 if they know the whereabouts of Kason or have seen Jackson or the stolen vehicle.