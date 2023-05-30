What we know about missing person Nikki Alcaraz

(NewsNation) — The family of a missing woman from Tennessee are calling on people to help find her, saying they believe she is in danger from her boyfriend.

Photographs show Nikki Alcaraz, who has not been seen for three weeks, with extensive bruising and a black eye.

Who is Nikki Alcaraz?

Nikki Alcaraz is a mother of two from Tennessee. Alcaraz also goes by the name Nikki Cunningham and she left her home traveling in a black Jeep Wrangler. The 33-year-old was traveling with her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton, and a dog. The couple were planning to drive to California to visit family.

When was she last seen?

The last contact Alcaraz had with her family was on May 6 in New Mexico. Alcaraz called a family friend upset over an incident with her boyfriend and the friend drove out to New Mexico, intending to travel the rest of the way to California with Alcazraz.

After staying together overnight, the friend said Alcaraz told her she needed to find Stratton and left. On May 9, her sister, Toni Alcaraz, received a text from Nikki’s phone saying she was in Arizona and intending to drive to California.

Why is her family concerned?

Alcaraz’s family says there has been a history of domestic violence in her relationship with Stratton. The couple also had a run-in with law enforcement in Torrance County, New Mexico after a witness reported seeing Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face. She declined to press charges and the two were given rides, which is when Alcaraz contacted her friend.

Alcaraz’s brother, Josh Alcaraz, claimed Stratton beat her so badly a trucker had to pull Stratton off and called the police. According to Josh, Nikki was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and a broken hand or wrist. Photographs taken by the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office show extensive bruising on her arm and a black eye.

Josh also reported that his calls have all gone to voicemail and his texts to Nikki have not been delivered, which he said is not like his sister.

Have there been any updates?

Video from Northern Calfornia showed Alcaraz in Northern California, where she was seen selling her phone in a Walmart in Redding, California.

Trial attorney Heather Hansen said the sighting is a good sing.

“It’s really fortunate that she’s been seen over the weekend,” Hansen said.

However, her brother said selling her phone is unlike Alcaraz and he remains concerned.

Just met with Nikki Alcaraz’s brother — he says it makes no sense Nikki would be selling her cell phone. He’s extremely worried for her — feels she is under Tyler Stratton’s control and may have suffered a serious head injury when a witness says Tyler punched her in the face. pic.twitter.com/IaiRwFFIBo — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 30, 2023

What can people do to help?

Nikki Alcaraz is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with long brown hair. Her family has asked that anyone who sees her call the police because they believe she is in serious danger.