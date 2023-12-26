Missing pregnant teen believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

Savanah Nicole Soto was last seen on Friday. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

(NewsNation) — Texas authorities issued a CLEAR alert for pregnant teenager Savanah Nicole Soto, indicating they believe she is in danger.

The 18-year-old disappeared the day before she was scheduled to be induced. Her family told reporters her home was clean and ready for the baby’s arrival and said it was unlike her to disappear without telling anyone.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR alert for Soto on Monday, a system used to alert the public to missing or kidnapped adults they believe are in imminent danger.

According to the alert, Soto is 5’1″, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday. Local news station KENS reported she was last seen at the Valencia Lofts apartments where she lived.

Soto’s family noticed something was wrong when she missed her scheduled appointment to have her labor induced Saturday. The family said they have been unable to contact Soto’s boyfriend since she disappeared.

The Leon Valley Police Department said it is actively investigating the case. Soto may be traveling in a 2013 gray Kia Optima with temporary Texas tags.

Anyone with any information on Soto should call 210-684-8897 or email the detective in charge of the case at j.massiatte@leonvalleytexas.gov.