Missing South Carolina woman: Police seek truck with possible link

(NewsNation) – A South Carolina police department is trying to identify a truck they say might be connected to the disappearance of Katie Sue Hurst, who went missing last week.

Hurst was last heard from about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, local news station WSCOC-TV reported.

The Rock Hill Police Department shared images Friday of a 2011-2013 metallic blue Ford F150 Lariat crew cab truck with a chrome package, saying the vehicle could be “associated with” Hurst’s disappearance.

The 32-year-old woman is believed to be near the downtown area of Rock Hill wearing a burgundy tank top, blue jeans and brown or tan boots, according to the police department.

Hurst is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. She appears to have brown hair and brown eyes in photos shared by the police department.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about Hurst’s whereabouts to immediately call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7211.