Missing Tennessee mom Nikki Alcaraz spotted in California

Warning: The details and images in this story may be distressing to some. User discretion is advised. If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Domestic Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. If you are not sure if you or a loved one is a victim of domestic abuse, learn how to identify abuse here.

(NewsNation) — Tennessee mother Nikki Alcaraz, 33, went missing nearly three weeks ago, disappearing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton.

Pictures of Alcaraz emerged over the weekend from an ATM in Redding, California, showing her selling a phone at a kiosk.

Her family is frustrated that New Mexico police had the couple, but ignored a warrant for Stratton, who is wanted for an unrelated probation violation charge out of Tennessee.

Alcaraz’s family believes she is in danger, saying there is a history of domestic violence in her relationship with Stratton. The couple had a run-in with law enforcement in California, where a witness reportedly saw Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face.

The Torrance County Sheriff’s Office report noted Stratton also claimed he was hit.

Alcaraz’s brother claimed Stratton beat Nikki Alcaraz to the point of a traumatic brain injury and a broken hand or wrist. Photographs taken by the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office show extensive bruising on her arm, and a black eye.

“I don’t think she is dead out there somewhere, but it’s all a possibility,” said sister Toni Alcaraz.

Alcaraz was last seen on May 6 in New Mexico, when she called a family friend about an incident with Stratton. The friend drove out to New Mexico and stayed with Alcaraz overnight. Afterward, Alcaraz left, saying she needed to find Stratton.

On May 9, her sister received a text saying Alcaraz was in Arizona and intended to drive to California.

Though the case has some alarming similarities with the infamous Gabby Petito case, Nikki Alcaraz’s family is now holding out hope for her return since the photo surfaced.