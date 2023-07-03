Missing Texas man found alive after 8 years

(NewsNation) — A teen who disappeared in Texas has been found more than eight years after he went missing. The now 25-year-old man was found alive and is recovering in a hospital.

In 2015, Rudy Farias, then 17, was walking his dogs in Houston when he disappeared. His mother became concerned when both dogs returned home without their leashes and Farias was nowhere to be found.

On Saturday, someone called 911 after finding Farias outside a church, unresponsive and covered with cuts and bruises.

Farias’ mother said she believes her son was beaten and abused. She told local media outlets he would only speak a few words before curling up in the fetal position.

Prior to his disappearance, Farias had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and PTSD. Three years before he went missing, he lost his older brother in a motorcycle accident. When he vanished, investigators were concerned he might be disoriented after not taking his medication.

It’s still not clear why Farias disappeared or what happened to him between the time he was last seen and when he was found.