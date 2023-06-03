Missouri doctor’s death being investigated as homicide

This undated image provided by Jason Musgrave shows Dr. John Forsyth. Dr. John Forsyth, a missing emergency room doctor from Missouri was found dead in Arkansas from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities confirmed Wednesday, May 31, 2023 but they’re still investigating what happened in the week since he was last seen. (Jason Musgrave via AP)

(NewsNation) — Nine days after seemingly vanishing, Dr. John Forsyth’s body was found in Benton County, Arkansas, with a gunshot wound. His brother says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

“He had no guns,” his brother, Richard Forsyth, said. “I talked to him about that. He didn’t want to have a gun.”

Missouri law enforcement is still investigating how John Forsyth went missing in the first place, NewsNation affiliate OzarksFirst reports.

OzarksFirst reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, but the agency said they are not releasing details about the investigation at this time.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford said the Arkansas State Crime Lab is facing a backlog. The lab estimates autopsy results will take about 60 days, but Oxford said he’s still waiting on results sent to the lab in January and February.

“At this point, it looks like he was abducted and killed and thrown into a lake,” Richard Forsyth said. “Just looking at it from my point of view, that’s what it seems like.”

Dr. John Forsyth was last seen at 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, before failing to go to work at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Missouri. His vehicle was later found at the Cassville Aquatic Center.

Detectives said multiple agencies searched the aquatic center area for hours using K-9s and thermal imaging, but found no evidence.

“I don’t know why my brother is missing. I don’t know why he would leave behind his wallet, his passport, his checkbook, his keys, and an unlocked car,” Richard Forsyth had previously told KOLR.

As Forsyth’s disappearance gains national attention, rumors swirl about whether child support problems or cryptocurrency woes played a part in his disappearance and death.

“We need to get to the bottom of this,” Richard Forsyth said. “We need to find out what happened. We’re not satisfied with just that he was found. This kind of barbaric behavior has to be uncovered. This has to be dealt with.”