An Irish mother’s last hope to find her son is now in her own hands. Gráinne McLaughlin is searching for her son, Cian McLaughlin. The 27-year-old was last seen hiking in Wyoming’s Grand Teton Park on June 8.

“My hope is … yeah, it’s not a rescue, it’s a recovery, but I’d like to bring him home,” McLaughlin said. “He’s up there somewhere.”

Members of his family and friends are combing through the mountains in hopes of finding some sign of him.

“His car was obviously seen here on June 8, and despite the rangers’ massive search, I think they’ve done over 5,000 hours, and we still have had no luck in finding anything.”

Cian worked as a ski instructor, and he was familiar with the mountains and the park. His mother believes he planned on a one-day hiking trip, then somehow got off course.

“He was a very outgoing guy, loved the outdoors.”

Investigators are asking anyone in that area to review any videos or photos from that time. They have also started a GoFundMe campaign to sponsor the family’s stay in the United States.

Cian’s family has launched a social media campaign, using the hashtag #FindCian and also #BringCianHome, urging people to submit clues to his possible whereabouts.

“He was six foot tall, he has tattoos,” McLaughlin said. “He was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, … it was a day hike, for sure. He was well versed in the mountains; he grew up hiking with me.”

Although the official search operation has been scaled back, park rangers say their investigation is far from over.

“The search for Cian won’t end from our perspective until we find him, said Erika Jostad, chief ranger at Grand Teton National Park. Jostad said since the winter is coming, the search tactics are shifting.

“We’re coming on towards winter. We expect that snow will fall on the ground, which will make some of the clues we’re looking for a little more difficult to find. There (are) items that we believe that he had with him and those are things that we might see out in the landscape.”