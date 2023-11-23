Witness comes forward in case of California woman who disappeared in Guatemala

Loved ones are searching for Nancy Ng, 29, a Monterey Park woman who disappeared on Oct. 19, 2023 while at a yoga retreat in Lake Atitlán, Guatemala. (Ng Family)

(NewsNation) — The last known person to encounter a California woman before she disappeared in Guatemala has, weeks later, come forward.

Nancy Ng, 29, from Southern California, disappeared on Oct. 19 at a retreat in Lake Atitlán, Guatemala, according to her family.

ABC7 Los Angeles reports that the last person to see Ng alive is speaking publicly for the first time through her attorney.

Attorney G. Christopher Gardner, who represents witness Christina Blazek, said the characterization that his client hasn’t been helpful in finding Ng is “not true.”

Blazek, a Southern California public defender, attended the same retreat as Ng. Despite pleas from the Ng family for information on her daughter’s location, Blazek did not come forward recently.

Gardner told ABC7 that Blazek briefly encountered Ng, and that they did not “go anywhere” together.

During their encounter, Gardner claims that his client warned Ng about going swimming in Lake Atitlán due to the current.

Ng, according to Gardner, ignored the warning and went into the water.

Gardner says Blazek went for help and a distress call was dispatched, according to ABC7.

Ng’s sister told NewsNation affiliate KTLA in early November that her family had been experiencing a “living hell” wondering what happened to her.

Ng’s family told ABC7 that they are not accusing anyone of anything and that they simply “want answers.”