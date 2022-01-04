New details emerge in case of NH girl missing for 2 years

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NewsNation Now) — New details are emerging in the case of Harmony Montgomery, the young New Hampshire girl who was missing for two years before her disappearance was reported to police.

One of the little girl’s relatives told NewsNation he gave plenty of warning to family services that she was in danger — and he said that information was ignored.

He said he’s been worried about her safety and well-being for years. He claimed police didn’t take her situation seriously until now.

It is still unknown who reported her missing last, but a nationwide search for her has now been launched.

Montgomery was 5 when she was last seen in October of 2019, when police and family services were called to her home. Police say they only recently learned she’s been missing for more than two years.

Her mother has begged on social media for anyone who saw Montogomery, or her father, to call police.

Investigators have not confirmed custodial details, but a Boston TV station is reporting they obtained records showing Harmony went from foster care to the custody of her father, who had a criminal record, seven months before she disappeared.

On Sunday, police searched a Manchester home that belonged to Montogmery’s family in 2019. It has since sold but the new owner is cooperating fully, according to police.

Montgomery’s great-uncle told NewsNation he gave family services “plenty of evidence and they ignored it.”

He told The Daily Beast he called authorities to the house twice, in July of 2019 when Harmony had a black eye, and again Oct. 19 — the last day anyone saw the 5-year-old.

Her uncle doesn’t believe she will be found alive.

But her mother is not giving up hope.

“HARMONY- MOMMYS COMING FOR YOU. I PROMISE & I WILL NEVER LET YOU GO!!!! HANG ON BABY!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.

Montgomery would now be 7 and is estimated to be about 4 feet tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses.

Police said she should still look very similar to the photos that accompany this story.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Manchester police.