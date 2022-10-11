(NewsNation) — Local authorities in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday announced new and key findings in the criminal investigation of missing toddler Quinton Simon.

“We’ve seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward & we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us. We continue to pursue all avenues to bring Quinton home, following all leads and evidence. There will be no further public statements today,” the Chatham County Police Department tweeted.

The news comes after the CCPD classified Quinton’s missing case as one of criminal interest and drained a swimming pool in hopes of discovering the 20-month-old Monday.

The all-out search began last week after the toddler was reported missing Wednesday morning from his home in an unincorporated part of Chatham County near Savannah.

At a news conference Monday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said authorities have already brought in the FBI and are exhausting all possible avenues to bring the young child home.

“We are continuing to use every investigative resource available for us to locate little Quinton,” Hadley said at the press conference. “We have conducted multiple interviews, executed multiple search warrants and have canvassed numerous specific geographic areas.”

The 20-month-old Quinton was allegedly last seen at home Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to his mother, Lelani Simon.

However, the child’s grandparents told NewsNation her story does not add up.

“She’s lied to us before so many times. I don’t know. It’s bad to say, but she just likes to lie,” Quinton’s grandfather, Thomas Howell, said.

Additionally, local outlet WSAV reported Quinton’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, has legal custody of the boy, and his mom was ordered to pay child support.

Court documents on that order, WSAV found, were filed just one week before Quinton’s disappearance and were filed the morning he went missing.

The third page of the court order said, “Lelani Simon would have to start paying child support on November 1st and wouldn’t stop until the boy turned 18, married, became emancipated or died.”