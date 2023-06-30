New York mom searching for son missing since Easter

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman has been searching for her son since Easter weekend when he was last seen near a Native American reservation, the family said.

The mom, Diana, was going out to dinner while her son, Isaiah Henriquez, 20, was on his way to a house party in Brentwood on the night of April 8. The two exchanged goodbyes before heading their separate ways.

“‘Alright ma, I’ll see ya later,'” Diana recalled her son said to her.

But that was the last time Diana, who declined to use her last name, saw her son. Authorities said Henriquez was last seen leaving the party on Brentwood Road at around 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the mom told PIX11 News that her son was seen on surveillance video getting out of a Lyft near the Poospatuk Reservation in Mastic, a place he didn’t frequent. She tried calling and texting him several times at around 8 p.m., but the messages were not going through, she said.

“It’s not like him,” Diana said. “I know something is wrong. It’s horrible.”

The family has been frantically searching for Henriquez for the last three months but was not able to search the reservation. Authorities were allowed to search the Native American property, according to the mom.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

“I don’t know what’s worse, going to sleep or waking up in the morning,” Diana said.

The family has been spreading the word on social media, including a TikTok video on Tuesday.

“I know to many Isaiah is a missing person but to me Isaiah is more than that. Isaiah is my son,” she said in the clip.

“We will not stop until we find you!!! Baby we are incomplete without you. This is a nightmare over, and over again. your presence and love are so deeply missed….,” another relative said in an Instagram post.

Henriquez is about 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with dreads and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black Nike jacket with silver grills in his mouth. He has a “Diana” tattoo on his forearm and a red tattoo with Arabic writing on the right side of

his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8152.