(NewsNation) — Chicago police are looking for a 25-year-old doctoral student at Northwestern who was reported missing Sunday by his family.

Peter Salvino, police say, was last seen around 12:15 a.m. Sunday around the 800 block of West Lill Avenue in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to a news release from Northwestern. He was last known to have left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.

NewsNation local affiliate WGN reports that Salvino was supposed to meet his father for a Bears game Sunday, but family members have been unable to find him.

Those with information that could help locate Salvino, can call (312) 744-8266.

Salvino, according to Northwestern, is a Ph.D. candidate in the Interdepartmental Neuroscience program.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.