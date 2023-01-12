OK authorities search for missing child Athena Brownfield

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released this photo of missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

(NewsNation) — Authorities in Cyril, Oklahoma are asking the community for help as they search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

On Tuesday, a postal worker found Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone near her home and alerted police. Brownfield was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. The sister didn’t require any medical care after she was found and is now in state custody.

Law enforcement taped off the Brownfield family home, but said that is standard procedure after a search and not an indication a crime occurred.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers have been conducting ground searches, as well as using helicopters, search dogs, drones and boats to search the area. They did not say they believed Brownfield was in any specific danger beyond being a toddler lost outside in winter.

Authorities are asking anyone in the community who has a video doorbell or surveillance cameras to contact them with the footage. Community members are also encouraged to search their own property, especially places where a small child might try to seek shelter or hide.

Police say Brownfield has limited verbal skills and was last seen wearing a pink butterfly hoodie.

Anyone with information can contact the OSBI tipline at (800)522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.