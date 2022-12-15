Parents look for information on student missing in France

(NewsNation) — The parents of a college student who disappeared in France are hoping people will come forward with new information.

Kenny DeLand was studying abroad in France when he stopped contacting his family at the end of November. He was last seen on surveillance video on Dec. 3 and his family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Ken DeLand Sr., Kenny’s father, said the family is alarmed by news reports which revealed Kenny’s host mother has not been questioned by police.

“She had said that police had not spoken with her, which is alarming,” he told NewsNation.

News reporters also went to the college Kenny had been attending and found many students unaware of the situation, including some Kenny had traveled with before.

“The other concerning element is they did not see any posters at the college with his name on it, and face,” DeLand said.

DeLand said the family has been in touch with the FBI and the French prosecutor’s office but they are concerned about the lack of attention Kenny’s case seems to be getting.

“Have the police questioned people at the university? What’s happening? Why, you know, is this not a priority?” DeLand asked.