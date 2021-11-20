ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Authorities in Georgia have released new photos of a missing boy that show what he may look like today.
Abdul Aziz Khan, 11, was allegedly abducted by his mother, Rabia Khalid, on Nov. 27, 2017. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Khalid on Jan. 2, 2020.
Khan’s photo is shown age-progressed to 10 years.
Khan may go by his middle name Aziz.
Khalid may use the last name Bourgeois.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 658-6666 or (800) THE-LOST.
DESCRIPTION:
- Missing since: Nov. 27, 2017
- Missing from: Atlanta, Georgia
- Date of birth: Nov. 13, 2010
- Age: 11
- Sex: male
- Race: Asian
- Hair color: black
- Eye color: brown
- Height: 4 feet, 6 inches
- Weight: 65 pounds
NewsNation’s “Missing in America” series is working to raise awareness of missing persons cases around the country. If you have a suggestion for a case we should cover, click here.
