Police find remains of 20-year-old Arizona man with autism

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — The remains of missing 20-year-old Najib “Jubi” Monsif were found Tuesday, according to Scottsdale police.

Monsif has been missing since Septy. 23. In the weeks since his disappearance, multiple searches ensued with no luck in locating him. Police said his remains were found at a canal pump station near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Power Road in Scottsdale.

Officials say the remains have been forensically confirmed to belong to Monsif. There were no signs of foul play.

Monsif was considered an at-risk missing person due to autism. His family told NewsNation he had the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

At the time of his disappearance, he left his home on foot without a cellphone.

His sister Josie, told NewsNation in October, “I believe that if it was up to him, he would ask for help. And he would want to come home and he would ask anyone for help,” she said.

His family previously offered a $100,000 reward for any information leading to his safe return.