Police make arrest in Naomi Irion disappearance

(NewsNation) — Nevada police say they’ve arrested a suspect in the disappearance of Naomi Irion, but the search for her continues.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release, but it says nothing about the suspect, or of what crime the suspect is accused. The release does say police “impounded a pickup truck that was possibly involved.” Investigators said they were looking for a Chevrolet pickup in connection with Irion’s disappearance.

Irion, 18, was last seen the morning of March 12 as she waited in her car for a shuttle to take her to work in Fernley, Nevada. Her family told NewsNation surveillance video shows a man walk up to the driver’s side window and get in without a struggle.

Her car was found three days later at a nearby paint manufacturing plant.

Her mother, Diana Irion, and sister, Tamara Cartwright, said they had no cause for concern before Naomi disappeared.

“Everything seemed normal,” Cartwright said Wednesday on “NewsNation Prime.” “She was excited about her life. She was asking me about how I was; she’s much more concerned about me. Everything seemed totally fine.”

Anyone with information that could help find Irion is urged to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 or email detective@lyon-county.org. Or, call 775-322-4900 to leave an anonymous tip.