Police search for woman apparently abducted in her own car

(NewsNation) — The family members of a Nevada woman are pleading for someone to come forward with information about an apparent kidnapping in a parking lot.

Naomi Irion, 18, was last heard from just before 5:30 a.m. March 12. She was in her car waiting for a work shuttle in Fernley, Nevada — 35 miles east of Reno.

Surveillance video shows a man circle her car before approaching the driver’s door and getting in without a struggle. The car was then driven off.

Her sister, Tamara Cartwright, says Irion was active on Snapchat the minute before.

Police found Irion’s car at a nearby paint manufacturing plant, and Cartwright says they told her family there was evidence of a crime, but didn’t elaborate. She also said police told them the man came from a nearby homeless camp.

Police are looking for the driver of a 2020 or newer dark Chevrolet four-door truck.

Cartwright says her family can’t explain any of this.

“Everything seemed normal,” Cartwright said Wednesday on “NewsNation Prime.” “She was excited about her life. She was asking me about how I was, she’s much more concerned about me. Everything seemed totally fine.”

Anyone with information that could help find Irion is urged to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 or email detective@lyon-county.org. Or, call 775-322-4900 to leave an anonymous tip.

Cartwright said on “Prime” that if she could she would tell her sister how much she loved her: “I can’t wait to see you again and stay strong until then.”